IMPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead and 1 injured on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is now dead after a shooting Thursday night near West 10th Street and Pershing Avenue.

Police believe the shooting happened around 8:30, on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman both injured. They say the man suffered minor injuries, while the woman is in critical condition.

She later died at the hospital.

This began in the 900 block of North Pershing Avenue, the man then attempted to drive to the hospital, but medics met them at near 10th Street and Sheffield Avenue.

Police ask that anyone who may have information can call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.