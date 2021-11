The scene of a deadly shooting on S. Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is now dead after a shooting on the city’s south side according to Indianapolis police.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot just after 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim was found in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue.

At this time, investigators have not released information about the victim or a possible suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.