INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man and woman were hurt in a two-car crash Sunday night on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Lafayette Road at the junction with West 30th Street. Police say two-vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with “serious bodily injuries,” according to police.

Police believe the male driver was driving while intoxicated and crashed into the second vehicle driven by the female.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.