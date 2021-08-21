IMPD is Investigating after Pedestrian Fatally Struck

News

by: Ian Sloan

Posted: / Updated:

IMPD investigating fatal pedestrian struck

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed on Indy’s near Northwest Side.

Officers responded at the intersection of Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue for reports of a person struck just after 3:30 Saturday morning.

IMPD believes the man was struck by multiple cars. One car returned to the scene and the driver is cooperating with investigators. At this time, police are working to confirm the driver and the number of cars involved.

This story is developing.

