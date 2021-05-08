IMPD is responding to a deadly shooting on Indy’s south side

Police on scene at Southside park where one man was found deceased

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person down in the 2100 block of Hanna Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle in the park. As they investigated further, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene along with the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency to investigate, as well as assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).