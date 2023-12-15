INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Indy’s west side Friday night, according to Indianapolis metropolitan police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:32 p.m. to the 800 block of Lindley Avenue, which is the address for Cloverleaf Apartments, in response to a shots fired run that was later changed to a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Detectives are canvassing three different crime scenes as they continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting may have occurred at the apartment complex when the juvenile was inside a vehicle in the area, IMPD said.

Police have not confirmed the age of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.