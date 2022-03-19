INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run Friday morning.

The hit and run happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue. Officers arrived at the location to find a woman unresponsive; she was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 59-year-old Carol D. Miller. This is one of five deadly crashes from Friday morning.

Police have identified a suspect vehicle in the hit and run as a 2013-2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Police believe the car is Atlantis Blue Metallic in color. This has a blue/gray appearance.

The vehicle should have damage including a missing passenger side mirror, shattered windshield, and a broken passenger side headlight. It was last seen traveling on Southeastern Avenue prior to the crash, and fled on East Troy Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description to call the IMPD Crash investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.