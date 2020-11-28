IMPD looking for help finding missing elderly man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a man who went missing Tuesday morning.

The IMPD said 75-year-old Alvin Yates Jr. was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The department said Yates was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been making threats to harm himself.

Yates is a 6’3″ Black man weighing approximately 235 pounds. He has gray hair with brown eyes. Yates was last seen wearing a suit. He left his cell phone at home. Yates is believed to be driving a 2002 blue Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.