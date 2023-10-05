INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported as missing on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD said it is searching for Kristle Davis, 40, who detectives described as a 5’5″, 120-pound woman with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Monday, Oct. 2 in the 4400 block of London Court. IMPD said she may have been driving a black 2016 Honda Accord with the Indiana plate TQB820.

Anyone with information related to the missing woman’s location is encouraged to contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

IMPD urged anyone who finds Davis to call 911.