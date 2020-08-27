IMPD looks for 2 thought to be responsible for series of shootings, thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a pair of thieves wanted for a series of crimes on Indy’s southwest side.

Investigators believe the suspects are connected to multiple shootings and car break-ins.

The violence Thursday morning started when a man on Epperson Court noticed two suspects breaking into his car.

The suspects stole a handgun from the car in this driveway and then ran away. The victim gave chase and shots were fired just a few miles away on Mann Road. Police claim the armed suspects fired a half dozen shots at the victim, who narrowly escaped being hit.

Police eventually found the suspect’s car with a stolen dirt bike in the trunk that had been taken from a home in the same neighborhood minutes earlier.

Investigators also believe the same thieves may have shot and seriously wounded a man last Thursday on Camby Road when that victim saw the men breaking into his garage.

“They have already hurt one guy down the street and now shot at someone else. They are going to kill somebody. That’s what I’m afraid of. They really need to get off the streets,” said Angie Bannister.

Angie lives on Camby road near where the shooting happened last week. She believes the same suspects broke into her sons car just before shooting her neighbor.

“For these guys to come randomly and hit so many homes in the same street and then shoot somebody, it’s scary,” said Bannister.

In fact, five different police reports were filed following thefts along Camby Road the night of the shooting last week. Neighbors on the southwest side just hope the suspects are caught before anyone else gets hurt.

“It is scary, but if they’re dumb enough to keep doing it, they’re going to get caught and that’s what I’m hoping for,” said Bannister. “It would give us peace of mind at night. We don’t know if they’re going to come back.”

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.