INDIANAPOLIS — A little after 1:00 a.m. this morning, IMPD received a report of a family disturbance with a person unconscious on Stoughton Court.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, IMPD Homicide Detectives arrived shortly after.

26-year-old Peter Shales was arrested for murder for his alleged involvement.

Anyone who has information about this incident please contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov