IMPD makes arrest in Nov. shooting that killed father of 4

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a man Sunday for his alleged role in a shooting that killed a man in late November.

Just before 6 p.m. on November 27, police were called to the 5400 block Pleasant Hill Circle on the west side of Indianapolis. Officers arrived to find 42-year old Jeffrey Herald — a father of four from Hancock County — suffering from a gunshot to the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Jeffrey Herald

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene and began their investigation.

On Sunday, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, U.S. Air Marshalls and police with the Indianapolis Airport Authority detained 23-year-old Laseanne Strode at the Indianapolis International Airport after he got off a plane. Authorities arrested Strode “for his alleged role in Herald’s homicide,” IMPD said in a release.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the decision on final charges.

IMPD noted that additional information on the arrest is expected to be released later Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Eric.Amos@Indy.Gov. The public can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).