INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before.

Thursday night officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue.

Two men were found injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video evidence, detectives learned one of the men, 45-year-old Marcus Owens, had an active warrant for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

IMPD believes that Owens also fired shots during the incident Thursday night.

Owens was released from the hospital earlier today and arrested on his warrant as well as for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness in connection with this incident.