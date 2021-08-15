IMPD: Missing 26-year-old woman not familiar with her surroundings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old woman missing from Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Katja Lambert was last seen in the area of 5500 Scarlet Drive, near W. 34th Street and Moller Road.

Lambert is described as being 5 foot 3, 109 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, blue pants and carrying a purple backpack.

Lambert is believed to have diminished mental capacity and is not familiar with her surroundings.

Police advise anyone who finds Lambert to dial 911 and report her whereabouts immediately.

People with information can also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.