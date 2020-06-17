IMPD asks for public’s help with finding missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Michael Pham, 19, who was last seen Tuesday, June 16, in the vicinity of 500 Fairway Drive in Indianapolis.

Michael is described as a white male, 5’4”, 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black sweat pants, and khaki flip flops. Michael is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medication.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).