INDIANAPOLIS — A serious car accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger car occurred on Indy’s north side shortly before 12 p.m. on Sunday.

IMPD officers were dispatched to E. 46th St. and N. Keystone Ave. around 11:42 a.m. on reports of a car accident involving a serious bodily injury. Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as the rider of a 2009 black Yamaha, suffering from a compound fracture of his right leg.

No other information about the circumstances of this accident was immediately available.