IMPD needs help locating missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year old Izabella Fisher.

Fisher was last seen working at a Cracker Barrel located at 3840 Eagle View Dr. when an unknown male came looking to speak with her.

Just a few minutes later, Fisher went outside to speak with the male. She then was pushed into the back seat of a 4 black door vehicle by the unknown male. A second person was involved as the driver of that car.

Fisher is described as standing 5’0″ tall, weighs 109 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).