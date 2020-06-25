IMPD needs public’s help identifying attempted rape suspects

IMPD released these photos of the suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two people accused of attempted rape.

The victim said she was driving home on May 15 around 11:30 p.m., and she thought she hit a median, so she pulled over.

That’s when she said a man got in her car and told her to drive to a Chase ATM in the area of 92nd and Michigan Road. He told her to withdraw $300.

Then he led her to another location, and he attempted to sexually assault her.

Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with the crime.

The man is described as 5’10” tall, medium build, and in his 30s.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information leading to a felony arrest in the case.