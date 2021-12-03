IMPD officer charged with drunk driving in connection to hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is charged with drunk driving in connection to a hit-and-run crash that occurred in November.

Gregory Ressino is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated along with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Stillcrest Lane on Nov. 15 in reference to a hit-and-run crash at approximately 11:30 p.m. Officers learned the suspect vehicle was registered to Ressino, who was off-duty at the time.

Police said Ressino was not in the vehicle when officers located it.

Ressino is a 23-year veteran of IMPD and was assigned to the downtown district. Police announced Ressino was placed on administrative duty after the incident occurred and remains on administrative duty at this time.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate internal investigation of the incident. Chief Taylor will review the charging affidavit and make a determination of Officer Ressino’s work status at a future date.