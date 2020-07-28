IMPD officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

MORGAN COUNTY — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department died Tuesday in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Morgan County, according to IMPD.

The officer has been identified as Justin Keehn.

Justin will be remembered as a loving husband and father and a dedicated public servant. He joined IMPD in 2015 and quickly became a rising star of North District, where he always seemed be at the right place at the right time. Justin was known for being a proactive officer who cared for those he served and those he worked with, and who demonstrated a commitment to our community. We are grateful for his service. May he rest in peace. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor

FOX59 has reached out to Morgan County officials to get more details on the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.