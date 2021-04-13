IMPD officer hospitalized after vehicle pursuit results in crash

Crash scene (Photo By Patrick Lynch)

Crash scene (Photo By Patrick Lynch)

Crash scene (Photo By Patrick Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash during a vehicle pursuit on Indianapolis’ near north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. at Fall Creek Pkwy N. Drive and N. Meridian Street.

IMPD says the officer has been taken to an area hospital in stable condition, and the driver of the other vehicle was checked out by medics at the scene.

Police have not given further details regarding the pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.