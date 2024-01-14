INDIANAPOLIS — A crash in downtown Indianapolis left an IMPD Officer hospitalized Sunday night.

Police at the scene of the crash indicated an IMPD vehicle collided with another car near the intersection of East Michigan Street and North East Street. The crash resulted in the IMPD vehicle hitting a pole near the road.

Law enforcement reported that the officer involved in the crash was extricated from the car and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect vehicle — a silver Jeep with heavy front-end damage — fled the scene after the crash. Officers at the scene of the crash indicated a witness followed the suspect vehicle before later losing track of it.

IMPD’s incident reporting system indicates officers initially responded to the area of East Michigan Street and North East Street at approximately 8:40 p.m.

A power outage was reported in the area earlier in the evening by AES Indiana. AES indicated that the cause of the outage was a downed wire east of downtown.

As of this article’s publication, it is unknown if the crash and power outage are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.