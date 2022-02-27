INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was shot and wounded late Sunday night. Police at the scene tell us they have a person of interest in custody, but are not yet calling that person a suspect.

It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, which is in the Fountain Square neighborhood on the city’s near east side.

The officer was immediately transported to Eskenazi Hospital with no condition provided. Our crew at the hospital reports seeing an ambulance and a number of IMPD vehicles at the emergency entrance to the hospital.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett sent this early-morning reaction to the shooting:

In the face of danger, the officers of @impdnews put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. Tonight we bear witness to that selfless action.



Our prayers are with the officer shot, his loved ones, and the entire IMPD family. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) February 28, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.