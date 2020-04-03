IMPD officer seriously injured in crash on Indy’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seriously injured in a crash on the city’s south side Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near National Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

IMPD tells us medics transported the officer to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The other driver involved in the crash was critically injured. Police say they believe that driver had a medical incident which caused the driver to run the red light and hit the officer's car.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video