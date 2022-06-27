INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer has been seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the multi-vehicle crash occurred near 46th and Shadeland Avenue at around 6 p.m. Police said two vehicles and an IMPD motorcycle were involved in the accident.

Police confirmed the officer driving the motorcycle was in stable but serious condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

