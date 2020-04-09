UPDATE: IMPD officer, female shot on east side near 21st St and Franklin Rd

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and a female were shot on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Harrison Terrace apartments in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, which is just southwest of 21st Street and North Franklin Road, around 2:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

A short time later an officer was shot and rushed to the hospital. Police tell us a female victim was also shot.

IMPD is not releasing any information about their conditions or identities at this time.

Our crews at the scene saw people being detained, but police have not said whether the shooter is in custody.

Fellow officers are being advised not to go to the hospital.

We will update this story when more information is available.