INDIANAPOLIS — An officer was struck Sunday morning after a car reportedly ran a red light.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the cop was going southbound on Holt Rd. when a car coming westbound on Minnesota St. reportedly sped through a red light.

The cop car then spun and hit a car going eastbound on Minnesota St.

The officer and one civilian spoke of pain, however, no one was transported to the hospital.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.