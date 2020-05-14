IMPD officer suspended, reassigned for ‘closed casket’ comment after officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was disciplined after making an inappropriate comment that was heard on Facebook Live following a deadly officer-involved shooting last week.

Dreasjon Reed, 21, livestreamed a high speed chase with IMPD on May 6. Reed got out of his car in the area of 62nd and Michigan, and an officer fired a taser at him.

Reed dropped his phone, but the livestream continued. Only audio picked up the sound of gunfire. Police say Reed fired at the officer who returned fire, killing Reed.

More officers arrived on the scene, and one voice is heard saying, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” which is then followed by laughter.

The livestream was later stopped by a detective at the scene.

IMPD says the officer who made the comment has been disciplined. He received a suspension and a re-assignment in his duties.

“For the officers safety we are not releasing his identity. We can tell you he is an African-American officer,” IMPD said in a statement.