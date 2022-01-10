IMPD officers arrest suspect in December double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, IMPD announced they had taken a suspect into custody in connection with the December murders of 21-year old Andrew Jones and 20-year old Blake Coffman.

The pair were found shot and killed December 1, in the 8800 block of Westfield Way.

During their investigation, detectives identified 19-year old Camran Perry as a suspect in the double murder. He was arrested by IMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.