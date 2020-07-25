IMPD officers recognized for rescuing teens from submerged vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Five members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were recognized Friday for their life-saving actions while on a water-rescue call in late June.

The IMPD said the four officers and a sergeant rescued two teenagers that were trapped in a submerged vehicle in a retention pond on June 27. Unfortunately, one of the teenagers died.

We previously reported the water rescue took place off Frye Road on the city’s southeast side. Four passengers, all under the age of 18, were in the car when it left the road, hit a tree and plunged into a retention pond.

Two people were able to get out of the car on their own and they were taken to the hospital in good condition. However, two teenagers were still stuck inside the submerged vehicle.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department divers, the car was wheels down in more than 10 feet of water and about 35 feet off the shore. Visibility was poor.

Officers responded within minutes. Even in murky waters, IMPD officer Jared Allen dove into the water and found Ella Maygher in the back seat. He brought her to the surface before going back to find Owen Leck, who was still in the car. The Indianapolis Fire Department said he found the Owen nine minutes after someone reported the car was fully submerged.

Ella succumbed to her injuries despite best efforts of officers and medical staff. Owen, on the other hand, survived.

“Not only survive, but he’s gonna thrive, and it’s just amazing to be under water for that long,” Sgt. Christine Carver with the IMPD said. “Officer Allen did give them both the absolutely best possible chance for survival and luckily it did work for one of them.”

A moment of silence was held during Friday’s ceremony in remembrance of Ella’s life. Owen’s family attended middle shift roll call to share their deepest appreciation.

Officer Allen, along with Officer Hashley, Sergeant Carver, Officer Snowden, and Officer Stewart received a medal of bravery for their actions.

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition online for a guardrail to be placed on the site of the crash so another crash does not happen again.