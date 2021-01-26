IMPD officers strive for “no less than Moore” ten years after David Moore’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago on January 26, 2011 a beloved IMPD Officer David S. Moore died in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty three days before. The fatal shooting happened after Officer Moore pulled over the driver of a stolen vehicle.

IMPD said that man shot Moore four times. He is now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But IMPD officers focus on how Moore lived. Each day, especially on north district, they remember the officer they said was a great role model and friend.

“Matter of fact, one of his pictures is right inside roll call and what many of the officers do is when they walk out, they tap him just to have his memory always in mind as far as “No less than Moore,” Sgt. Vincent Stewart said.

Moore served 6.5 years with IMPD and was assigned to north district. Stewart said he genuinely loved serving the community.

“I called two of his very close friends and they just wanted me to be very clear with the community that he was a community-oriented police officer,” Stewart said. “His primary goal was to help those in the community and on the inside, as far as the police department, he was a true friend. He was a mentor, he was a teacher, he was a leader, he was a learner.”

Officer Moore’s organs were donated. One of the recipients is Lance Lewis who recently spoke at an IMPD memorial for Moore.

“I would submit to you that through his gift of organ donation to myself, another lady here in the state, and others out of state, that he is still serving his community,” Lewis said. “It’s something I take to heart is to always strive to be no less than Moore.”

In Fountain Square, the Officer David S. Moore Food Pantry exists to help others, just like its namesake.

“Officer Moore’s primary mission was to get out of bed in the morning and serve people in trouble,” David Certo, the food pantry’s president, said. “Here at the food pantry, we continue doing that day in and day out, even when we’re closed, to help people who are hungry through partner organizations.”

It is a no questions asked resource for those who need a hand up.

“The only question we ask is, ‘Are you hungry,’” Certo explained. “If people have families, if they have young children, if they’re veterans or elderly, we’re very grateful to help them whatever their circumstance.”