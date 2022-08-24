INDIANAPOLIS — No injuries have been reported in an officer-involved shooting that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating on Indy’s east side.

Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were at Briergate Apartments as part of an investigation.

This led to a vehicle pursuit, that ended at Cheswick Village Apartments in the 2900 block of Carnaby Street.

IMPD said the suspects bailed from the car and that at one point an officer fired their weapon. No officers were injured and IMPD said there was no indication that the suspects or anyone else was hit.

Investigators are actively looking for multiple suspects in connection with the incident.

The public has been asked to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments at this time.

Both of those complexes are off of Carnaby Street near the intersection with East 30th Street.

IMPD does believe that the suspects are still in that area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.