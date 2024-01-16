INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5200 block of Bluff Road on a report of a personal injury crash at approximately 5:06 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. IMPD reported that the pedestrian was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where they are now in critical condition.

After a preliminary investigation, IMPD officers believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Bluff Road when it hit the pedestrian, who was walking east in the area.

IMPD indicated that the driver who struck the pedestrian remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. IMPD-certified crash investigators responded to the scene and are still examining the incident.