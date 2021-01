The police shield on the door of an IMPD squad car. (FOX59 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — A person arrived at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition Sunday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolos Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the hospital shortly before 1 p.m.

Police believe the shooting may have happened in the 4900 block of West 71st Street.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.