IMPD: Person found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a death that occurred under “suspicious” circumstances, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday morning.

IMPD said one person was detained after someone was found dead inside a room at 7465 Madison Ave.

That is the address of Homestead Health Center, a care and rehabilitation campus on the south side of Indianapolis.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

