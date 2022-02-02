IMPD: Person found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a death that occurred under “suspicious” circumstances, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday morning.
IMPD said one person was detained after someone was found dead inside a room at 7465 Madison Ave.
That is the address of Homestead Health Center, a care and rehabilitation campus on the south side of Indianapolis.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate.
