INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been critically wounded in a shooting on Indy’s near west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 7:53 p.m. to the 500 block of N. Tremont Street on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. IMPD has been unable to identify the victim and could not confirm if she was a juvenile or an adult at this time. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said the evidence at the scene suggested that the shooting may have happened on a sidewalk on the wet side of Tremont Street. The suspect may have been on foot at the time of the shooting as well, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available