INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting near Castleton on Indy’s north side Friday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 7:33 p.m. Friday to the 8900 block of Autumn Woods Drive after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was last reported to be in critical condition and was brought to an area hospital for treatment, IMPD said.

Multiple people have been detained as police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting, according to IMPD. It remains unclear what alleged role, if any, the detained individuals may have had in the shooting

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.