INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and critically wounded in downtown Indy Friday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to the 100 block of East Washington Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was last reported to be in critical condition and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

No other information was immediately provided by police.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.