IMPD preparing for 2020 election

INDIANAPOLIS –IMPD is sharing its plans to keep residents safe on Election Day.

The department emphasizes the key focus on any election is communication with the election board and other agencies. Officers cannot be at polling sites, so keeping information flowing is key so that police can respond when there are criminal violations, like someone getting into a fight in the line.

Election violations, like false registration or voter suppression, are handled by sworn-in election officials. Officers don’t think this year will be different from most election years, except for the longer wait.

“You know, we’ve experienced a lot of long lines for early voting. We kind of anticipate that to be the same on Election Day. So give yourself enough time. Don’t cut yourself short,” Tom Sellas with IMPD Homeland Security said.

The poll workers might hand you plastic to go on your finger so you don’t get germs from the screen. IMPD is reminding people to bring hand sanitizer and wear a mask.