INDIANAPOLIS — The fight continues for an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer who remains in the hospital days after he was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square.

The department has identified the injured officer as Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan, a first-year officer assigned to the Southeast District, who was still in field training when he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the department, Mangan suffered significant damage to his Adam’s apple and voice box and has undergone several surgeries, the most recent being Thursday, to help examine and begin to repair the damage from the gunshot.

IMPD said the officer was rushed into surgery after the shooting and a stent was placed in his voice box in order to prevent a collapse and secure the ability for him to breathe. He’s now fully awake, receiving nutrition through a feeding tube, and writing to communicate with others.

Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said the resilience the officer and his family have exhibited despite all they’ve been through, is admirable.

“We should all be inspired by this officer and his wife and their extended family,” said Bailey.

It’s uncertain whether Mangan will be able to breathe, speak or swallow normally again, yet he still manages to find a way to help inspire others and keep his spirits high.

“The one thing that stuck out to me that made me check my own self the other day, is that the only thing he wants to do is put this uniform on,” said Bailey. “The thing that sometimes I take for granted every day that I have the opportunity to put on, that’s all he wants to get back to and our hope is that he does that.”

Since the moment fellow officers, department staff and the community learned of the shooting, IMPD said the support pouring in has been incredible.

“When one of us is seriously injured, then the entire agency wraps arms around both the officer and the family,” said Bailey. “It was immediate. That night the hospital is filled with both his classmates, his shift mates and officers who don’t even know him or his family.”

The support not only comes from the community, but also from fellow officers, supervisors and chaplains.

“It affects all of us because again, it’s family,” said Patricia Holman, IMPD senior staff chaplain. “It’s not close to home. It’s at home.”

Although Holman was unable to respond to the scene Sunday, an ‘all-call’ alert was issued, asking anyone who could respond to assist, to do so.

“There were multiple chaplains there, but there’s something about you being there,” said Holman.

She explained, in critical situations, chaplains will respond to several locations, including the scene, the hospital and roll call, which is what happened Sunday night.

Since the shooting, Holman has visited with the officer and his wife.

“I have since been up to see him and I’ve interacted with his family. They are an amazing, amazing couple with great faith.”

Holman said she’s been speaking with Mangan and his wife and has witnessed their devotion to their faith and how they are using it to help guide them through this difficult time.

She also knows the firsthand impact that these sort of situations have on not only the families directly impacted, but fellow officers and their families as well. It’s part of the reason she said their unit of IMPD will continue to provide support in any way they can.

“We just try to reach out to everybody who we think are directly affected by him being shot and it being as serious as it is,” said Holman.

“The first thing you think of is, that could have been me,” said Holman. “It’s putting a dent in the armor because we know if it were not for just the fact that he was the one showed up first, it could’ve been any of them.”

Holman asks that the community continue to pray for the officer and his family, his fellow officers and their chaplains, majority who are volunteers, as they work through this.

Bailey also said this includes Mangan’s Field Training Officer (FTO) who was on the call with him when was injured Sunday night.

“I don’t know that there’s any worst nightmare for a field training officer, having been one myself, that someone you’ve been entrusted with to train and to keep safe in the very infancy of their career gets injured in this way,” Bailey said. “So we have to remember him as well. He’s a great officer. They all did a fantastic job that night and there were other officers in that line of fire, too. It just wasn’t these two, there were other officers that were there.”

Bailey said right now, they’re looking at the positive and said their department will continue to rally around the officer as he navigates his road to recovery.

“Having the officer still here with us is what’s important now and we have to get him better and we have to get him back in the uniform because that’s all he wants and that’s all we want,” said Bailey.

“If anybody had an opportunity to be negative, cynical, and angry, it was them and that wasn’t the feeling in the room. It wasn’t the sense. It was positive, leaning on their faith like I said and focusing on the end game, which was getting back in the uniform. Not the things you can’t change, but what can we do to make sure we get back to where we want to be,” Bailey added.

IMPD said residents can send get-well cards and well-wishes to Officer Mangan at the following address:

IMPD Southeast District

Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan

1150 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, Indiana 46203

On Friday, IMPD also revealed the name of Officer Daniel Majors who discharged his weapon at the suspect during the Fountain Square shooting that injured Mangan. Majors is a seven-year veteran, IMPD said. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory review of this police shooting incident as it does for any use of deadly force. The incident is also being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team.