IMPD release pictures of two vehicles that fled the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a 55-year-old Indy man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for two different drivers involved in a deadly hit and run over the weekend.

A 55-year-old man was walking across 38th street near Emerson Sunday night when he died after being hit twice in traffic.

Surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of the two vehicles involved.

Investigators believe the victim was hit first by a white SUV driving west on 38th. He was then struck a second time by a black SUV headed east.

“Both vehicles left the scene of this accident, this tragedy,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

Police released photo of white SUV.

Police released photo of black SUV.

Although the pictures are a bit blurry, police still hope someone is held accountable for the death.

Based on the damage left behind, police believe the black SUV was a Nissan Murano. There is no make and model for the white SUV.

The victim who died has been identified as Ronald McGee.

“You know this is somebody’s family member. He has family so please help this family have closure for this incident,” said Cook.

Court records show police did arrest one man at the scene, who claimed to be a friend of the victim.

Prosecutors believe that man assaulted one of the responding officers and interfered with paramedics as they worked.

McGee’s death marks the 2nd fatal hit-and-run in Indianapolis so far this year.

In 2020, for the whole year, the city saw a total of 18 cases.

That’s why police have a reminder for every driver who gets behind the wheel.

“Sometimes you might be afraid or be shocked about what happened, but you still have to call the police,” said Cook.

Anyone with information on either one of the suspect vehicles is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.