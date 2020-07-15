IMPD releases additional photos in Jessica Doty-Whitaker canal shooting case

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to look for help investigating the shooting death of Jessica Doty-Whitaker.

We previously reported Jessica Doty-Whitaker was shot and killed in the 720 block of Canal Court on July 5. An investigation into the shooting uncovered footage of several people in the area of the shooting.

On Wednesday, the IMPD released additional photos of several people walking northbound on the east side of the canal from Indiana Avenue. Police believe the people may be witnesses or persons of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.