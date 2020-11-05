IMPD releases body camera footage of officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just before noon on a Sunday in late September when two groups of women, described to FOX59 News as “the away team and the home team,” tangled at the Parkway Terrace Apartments on East Washington Street as a 911 call brought IMPD officers to the parking lot.

“Complainant advised there were about 20 people in a disturbance with guns,” reported a dispatcher.

Apartment building surveillance videos, first shown by FOX59 News in the wake of the incident, have now been released by IMPD along with officer body worn camera video and radio traffic to detail the events that led up to the shootings of three people, one of them the gunman, by an Metro Police officer.

FOX59 News was told by investigators that a social media dispute led to a confrontation on September 20th.

Surveillance video shows a woman identified as Keondra Bailey, 18, displaying a gun and firing at another woman, leading that wounded pregnant teen to flee on foot.

Seconds later, after an older woman chastises Bailey, a man identified as T’arel Justice, 20, opens fire from near a line of cars, wounding the older woman on the stoop of the apartment building.

“Control, shots fired, shots fired,” shouted a police officer.

Surveillance video then shows Justice retreating to his car and almost immediately wounded as an officer fires five times into the vehicle’s windshield.

“There’s a shooter in that car. He just shot at us,” an officer can be heard advising a bystander on the audio of his body worn camera.

The video then shows the apprehension of Justice who says he has been wounded in the right arm by police gunfire.

After Justice is handcuffed, officers then begin to treat his wound while radioing for medical assistance.

“It shows in a lot of ways how dangerous this job is,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “As those officers were coming up to that scene, obviously the people who had been shooting hadn’t seen them yet or it doesn’t appear that they saw them and they start firing and you can see them take cover pretty quick.

“I was glad to see the way the officers handled themselves. I was very glad to see their efforts to attend to those who were injured by taking care of them medically,” said Taylor. “In these kind of cases I hope they will see our officers really are stepping in trying to save lives where they can.”

Don Whitehead retired in 2012 as a lieutenant with the Kokomo Police Department.

“I saw the officers doing what they were trained to do and what they’re supposed to do and what people expect them to do,” said Whitehead after viewing the video. “I know they knew that shots had been fired in their direction also and when that person got in the car, then you have to be concerned about, is he going to leave? What is his threat to the area and other people and where’s he going if he gets away?

“The officer was doing multiple things at the same time and, unfortunately, that’s oftentimes the case. He’s trying to keep people safe, civilians safe and other officers safe and he’s trying to direct officers what to do with the shooter as he’s trying to surrender at the same time.”

Justice faces a charge of Aggravated Battery while Bailey is charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The City County Council recently adopted a civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board which next year will examine police action shooting cases based on the type of video released today by IMPD and determine if an officer’s actions were justified.

“Personally I think they were in line with what their training has taught them and how they responded,” said Taylor. “When they get this Use of Force Board up and running and we get people through the training, I think they will understand that as well.”

IMPD has recently begun training officers to consider other less lethal options, whenever possible, when responding to individuals who may pose a threat to officers or others.

“This would’ve been within the policy,” said Taylor as he reflected on the officer’s reaction at Parkway Terrace Apartments. “We haven’t changed anything from the standpoint of when confronted with a deadly weapon and I’m not expecting officers to then turn around and use a can of pepper spray or something in that kind of scenario. When deadly weapons come out and things are moving rapidly like they were in this case, they responded in the way I would have expected them to respond.”

To watch the IMPD produced video, click here.