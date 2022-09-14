INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the description of a car they believe involved in the deadly hit and run that claimed the life of 81-year-old Tom Hembree.

On the night of August 7, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann Road and West Mooresville Road on report of a person down.

They found Hembree, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wednesday night IMPD said they are now looking for a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu of unknown color, that will have front passenger and windshield damage.

If you locate a vehicle matching the description, you can contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at (317) 327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Hembree’s family has also offered $1,000 of their own money for information that leads to an arrest of the driver responsible.

So far this year, there have been 19 fatal hit-and-runs around Indianapolis. IMPD reports 9 of those cases, nearly half, remain unsolved.