IMPD releases funeral service and procession details for Officer Bre Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released funeral details for Officer Bre Leath who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance on April 9.

Family will gather to pay their final respects during a private funeral service on April 16 at 11 a.m. at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. First responders will be at the service, but they will stay inside their cars.

Immediately following the service, several dozen vehicles will participate in a police-escorted funeral procession. The procession is expected to begin around 12:30 p.m. It will start at IMS, pass the IMPD Headquarters, the Marion County Sherriff’s Department Headquarters, the East District Headquarters (201 N. Shadeland Ave), and end at Crown Hill Cemetery Heroes of Public Safety.

Due to ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone viewing the procession is asked to follow social-distancing guidelines, including not gathering in groups, maintaining a six-foot distance from others, wearing a cloth mask, cleaning hands frequently, and not touching their face in public.

You can watch the service and the procession on air, on our website, and on our Facebook page.

Officer Leath’s parents, Tom and Jennifer Leath, shared a personal message with the public last night, saying she loved Indianapolis and she loved being a police officer. They said she went by the name Bre, so that is what we will call her from now on.

In lieu of cards and flowers, her family asked that donations be made to The Central Indiana Police Foundation to provide a trust for her young son.

The following traffic patterns will be impacted Thursday.

Route from Crown Hill to Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at approximately 7 a.m.

38th St. west to Lafayette Rd

Lafayette Rd south to Tibbs

Tibbs south to 16th St.

16th St .west to IMS Gate 2

Processional Route from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Crown Hill beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m.

East on 16th St. to Meridian St.

South on Meridian St. to Monument Circle.

¾ around the Circle to E/B E Market St.

Eastbound on Monument Circle East Market.

East on Market St. to Alabama St.

South on Alabama to Maryland St.

East on Maryland St. to Washington St.

East on Washington St. to Shortridge Rd.

West into the Access road to East District Headquarters.

Pause at East District Headquarters for the 1042 broadcast.

Continue around the perimeter of East district exiting onto N. Shadeland Ave.

North on Shadeland Ave. to I70 westbound.

I70 westbound to I65 North.

I65 North to the 29th St. Exit 116.

East on 29th St. to N. Illinois St.

North on Illinois St. to W. 34th St.

West on 34th St. to the entrance of Crown Hill Cemetery Heroes of Public Safety