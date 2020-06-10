IMPD releases names of officers involved in Reed shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A key demand from local protesters was met Wednesday when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor released the names of two officers involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of Dreasjon Reed.

Taylor also announced the creation of a formal policy as to how and when IMPD officers involved in critical incidents will be identified to the public in the future.

“As Chief of Police, my responsibility is to protect the safety of all in our city, including our IMPD officers. With that in mind, I am following up on my commitment to be transparent with the community we serve,” said Chief Randal Taylor.

The announcement comes after weeks of protests around the city, largely centered around the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Last week, attorneys and the family of Dreasjon Reed have accused IMPD of lying about the investigation into his death during a news conference Friday near the scene of the shooting.

The following day, Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch appointed a special prosecutor in the death investigation of Reed.

Taylor said that an updated threat assessment related to the officer-involved shooting on May 6 was made before announcing the names.

IMPD said the involved officer was Dejoure Mercer, with four years of service.

Steven Scott, 15 years of service, was identified as the officer disciplined for the comments made at the scene after the incident.

Chief Taylor also provided the following statement:

For the last twelve days, IMPD has listened as our community advocated for change. As a result, IMPD is working to formalize a policy that outlines when and how officers involved in critical incidents should be identified to the public. This new policy will solidify IMPD’s practice of conducting a threat assessment following a critical incident to ensure officer safety and require additional assessments, if necessary, in order to ensure information is provided the public as soon as is reasonable. After any critical incident, the IMPD Intelligence Unit conducts an assessment of threats toward any officer involved, which includes an analysis of social media, community, and law enforcement information.



IMPD said the new disclosure policy will become public as soon as it is finalized and approved.