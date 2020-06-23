IMPD releases picture of person of interest, asks for public’s help with identifying violent cyclist

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man accused of pushing a cyclist off his bike, which resulted in him being hospitalized with a concussion.

IMPD says the assault happened on June 20 on the Monon Trail near 75th Street around 9:45 a.m.

Terry Morris, 41, was riding southbound when a cyclist came up behind him and knocked him off his bike, according to witnesses.

“Several eyewitnesses that stayed around to talk to police mentioned there was a gentleman riding pretty aggressively and screamed some expletives and curse words. Then he actually did lift up an elbow and nudge him,” witness Casey Miller said.

Photo of person of interest released by IMPD

Despite the fact that Morris was wearing a helmet, he suffered a pretty severe concussion.

IMPD is trying to track down the man responsible for pushing Morris off his bike.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying the male on the bicycle in the photo within this story.

They say he is a person of interest and is described as wearing yellow shorts, a gray sleeveless shirt, and white tennis shoes. IMPD also says he is known to travel the Monon Trail regularly.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).