IMPD remains in hours-long standoff with barricaded subject on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Numerous IMPD officers including the department’s SWAT team, along with other police agencies, are engaged in a standoff with a barricaded subject on the city’s southeast side. The incident unfolded near the intersection of Todd Rd. and S. Sherman Dr. at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.

During the incident, multiple ammunition rounds have been fired from inside the residence. No law enforcement officers have discharged their firearms, according to IMPD.

A police spokesperson says the incident has lasted this long in hopes it will be resolved through peaceful means.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.