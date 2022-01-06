IMPD remains in hours-long standoff with barricaded subject on city’s southeast side

News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Numerous IMPD officers including the department’s SWAT team, along with other police agencies, are engaged in a standoff with a barricaded subject on the city’s southeast side. The incident unfolded near the intersection of Todd Rd. and S. Sherman Dr. at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.

During the incident, multiple ammunition rounds have been fired from inside the residence.  No law enforcement officers have discharged their firearms, according to IMPD.

A police spokesperson says the incident has lasted this long in hopes it will be resolved through peaceful means.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News