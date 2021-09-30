IMPD reports an increase in officer involved shootings in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman remains hospitalized following a police shooting on Indy’s north side.

At the same time, IMPD is reporting an increase in officer-involved shootings in 2021; the most recent took place Wednesday night on the north side, near 79th and Harcourt Road.

That’s where police confronted a woman identified by court records as Jasmine Brame, who was suspected of a recent shooting and had two active warrants for her arrest.

While trying to arrest the wanted woman, police shot her but say a handgun was found on the wounded suspect.

Handgun recovered following the officer-involved shooting on Covey

“It’s exactly what we’ve warned of for two years. Violence is continuing to surge,” said Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder.

So far, IMPD reports there have been nine non-fatal officer-involved shootings this year, along with three others that turned deadly.

Those numbers are higher than both 2019 and 2020. Some in law enforcement say there’s a logical reason for the increase.

“The vitriol and the violence towards officers is absolutely increasing,” Snyder said.

The IMPD has implemented changes in the past in response to high-profile officer-involved shootings. In 2017, IMPD launched implicit bias training for officers among proposed changes to public safety policies after an unarmed black man was shot and killed after a chase.

In 2020, IMPD implemented key changes to its use of force policy after eight days of protests against racial injustice after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wednesday night’s shooting took place less than a week after police shot and killed another woman they say was armed with a handgun on Eugene street.

Still, Snyder believes the increase in police shootings reflects an overall increase in violence.

“The greatest takeaway is for our community not to lose sight of the surging threat toward officers, who are standing between violent perpetrators and innocent people in our community,” Snyder said.

IMPD also says there have been two incidents this year where suspects fired shots and officers did not return fire. That number is dramatically lower than the 10 cases last year.

The officer involved in the shooting overnight was wearing a body-worn camera. That officer is on routine leave while the case is investigated.