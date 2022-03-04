INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in years, the number of people injured by shootings in Indianapolis is on the decline.

An argument Thursday morning on Foltz street between a woman’s current boyfriend and her ex led to a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

25-year-old Zachariah Fite was arrested for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Despite that violence, this year IMPD has investigated significantly fewer incidents of violence like the one on Foltz.

Over the first two months of 2022, IMPD has investigated 70 non-fatal shooting incidents. Those incidents have included 77 victims.

Both numbers are lower compared to the same time last year when there were 102 incidents and 108 victims.

“These numbers are very encouraging,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris. “These numbers also should bring hope to our community to show we are getting something right.”

IMPD believes several factors led to the lower figures, including an enhanced partnership with the expanded peacemakers program run by the Office of Public Health and Safety.

IMPD says the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force has had success targeting repeat offenders. Police also claim they’re seeing more involvement from the community as well.

“Our community has said enough is enough,” said Burris. “”People are just tired of seeing their loved ones victims of crime.”

“I’m definitely encouraged seeing the numbers trend downward,” said David Greene with the Concerned Clergy.

For the entire year in 2021, IMPD investigated 677 non-fatal shootings with 762 victims.

In 2020, the department reported 639 incidents and 714 victims.

That’s why reverend Greene believes reducing the violence remains a long term goal, not one that can be achieved in just two months.

“Don’t count your eggs before they hatch. We’ve got to get to December 2022 before we celebrate that we made significant improvement,” said Greene.

“We didn’t get here overnight but we will continue to work hard and work with our community,” said Burris.

In addition to non-fatal shootings, homicide numbers have also come down this year, with 33 so far in 2022 compared to 43 at the same time last year.